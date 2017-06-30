La high court agrees former UL Lafaye...

La high court agrees former UL Lafayette police employee victim of age discrimination

Read more: The Advocate

The state Supreme Court agreed Friday that a former longtime University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department employee was discriminated against because of his age. The high court, however, reduced the amount of money that an East Baton Rouge Parish jury awarded to James Robinson from $367,000 to $207,000.

