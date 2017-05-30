John Breaux going back to school

John Breaux, a Louisiana Democrat who served 33 years in Congress, will teach a class at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication in the fall semester, the school has announced. John Breaux, a Louisiana Democrat who served 33 years in Congress, will teach a class at LSU 's Manship School of Mass Communication in the fall semester, the school has announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.