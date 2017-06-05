Grant issued to study old railroad sites
Acadiana Planning Commission is one of 172 entities across the country selected to receive funding for brownfield site revitalization efforts. These initial steps towards redeveloping vacant and unused properties help transform the sites to productive reuse, benefiting the community and the local economy.
