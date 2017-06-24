Google+
Men's Health Fair Health Fair Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2017/06/24/mens-health-fair/103163170/ Members of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team were special guests at Saturday's men's health summit sponsored by Opelousas General Health System and the Family Strong Foundation. The event was held at the OGHS South Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|9 hr
|WTF
|22
|Big meat at reds (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Denny
|2
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Jun 22
|mad
|15
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|tae_neal
|240
|What's Up Doc?
|Jun 18
|thepoint
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|Dat thang stank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC