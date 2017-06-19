Garth Brooks / Courtesy of Jeremy Cow...

Garth Brooks / Courtesy of Jeremy Cowart and Varnelle Enterprises

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Garth Brooks is coming to Lafayette for his world tour this weekend and KATC has all of the important information that you need to know. This will be the last Louisiana/Texas/Mississippi appearance on his tour and the first time in Lafayette for 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) 5 hr Denny 2
drainage problems (Jan '09) 9 hr mad 15
The future of Church Point Wed LamiBilat 21
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC