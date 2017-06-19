Garth Brooks / Courtesy of Jeremy Cowart and Varnelle Enterprises
Garth Brooks is coming to Lafayette for his world tour this weekend and KATC has all of the important information that you need to know. This will be the last Louisiana/Texas/Mississippi appearance on his tour and the first time in Lafayette for 25 years.
