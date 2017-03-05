Flash flood watch issued for Acadiana
Flash flood watch issued for Acadiana Most of Acadiana is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Monday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/06/05/flash-flood-watch-issued-acadiana/370015001/ Here's a look at some flooding and standing water near the intersection of Doc Duhon and DeClouet in Lafayette on 5/3/17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC