Flash flood watch issued for Acadiana Most of Acadiana is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Monday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/06/05/flash-flood-watch-issued-acadiana/370015001/ Here's a look at some flooding and standing water near the intersection of Doc Duhon and DeClouet in Lafayette on 5/3/17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.