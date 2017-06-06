Federal class-action lawsuit filed ag...

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against LPSO, District Court

A federal class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the 15th Judicial District Court and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. The suit alleges officials in Lafayette routinely violate the constitutional rights of poor people through the use of an assembly-line system of setting bail without consideration to what an individual can afford to pay.

