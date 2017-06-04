Family, volunteer search parties not giving up hope in finding Daisy Lynn Landry
Tonight, friends and family of Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry are still holding on to hope as search efforts continue for the missing Lafayette teen. Landry's sister, Lori Sonnier says at this time the family is not giving up until they bring Landry home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC