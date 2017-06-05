Eight Days of Hope working on church
The 8 Days of Hope efforts aren't limited to flood-affected homes; the group also is working on a church in Lafayette. Pastor Charles Banks said a group of volunteers are working on his historic church, the old Washington Heights Church of Christ, which is located on Friendship Street in Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|7 hr
|Not enuf INDYANNN...
|4
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Dathoegotaids
|10
|Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|Lah tee dah
|34
|The future of Church Point
|Wed
|John
|12
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC