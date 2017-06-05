Eight Days of Hope working on church

Eight Days of Hope working on church

The 8 Days of Hope efforts aren't limited to flood-affected homes; the group also is working on a church in Lafayette. Pastor Charles Banks said a group of volunteers are working on his historic church, the old Washington Heights Church of Christ, which is located on Friendship Street in Lafayette.

