Drones could play big role in future interstate cable barrier projects

Cable barriers are popping up in several spots along Louisiana interstates and the state is now testing out a new technology to make installing the structures safer and more cost efficient. It was a scene hard to look at: an 18-wheeler and three other cars tangled in a crash along I-10 between Lobdell and Grosse Tete on May 19. It shut down the interstate for about two hours, but luckily, this crash was not fatal, partly, DOTD officials say because of the cable barriers along that stretch of roadway.

