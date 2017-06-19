DOTD releases schedule of Interstate ramp closures
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the following work is scheduled to take place along I-10 in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes: On Wednesday, June 7, the eastbound left and right lanes of I-10, between LA 31 and Sawmill Overpass will have intermittent lane closures for striping operations. On Wednesday, June 7, the westbound right lane of I-10, between LA 328 and Weigh Scale will be closed for W-I-M Loop operations.
