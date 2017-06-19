Disaster Recovery Fair set for Saturd...

Disaster Recovery Fair set for Saturday, June 24 in Lafayette

12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Homeowners, renters and small business owners in Lafayette and surrounding areas affected by last year's disasters can get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Lafayette at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry, Lafayette, 70506. The event is free to the public.

