Disaster Recovery Fair set for Saturday, June 24 in Lafayette

Homeowners, renters and small business owners in Lafayette and surrounding areas affected by last year's disasters can get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Lafayette at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry, Lafayette, 70506. The event is free to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.