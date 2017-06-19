Crowley man charged in fatal intersta...

Crowley man charged in fatal interstate accident

A driver was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after one of his passengers died in a car accident. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning, state troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 West, west of Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

