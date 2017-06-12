Copeland's opens market-restaurant in...

Copeland's opens market-restaurant in Lafayette

Copeland's is back in Lafayette with its newest restaurant concept opening this week. Copeland's Market Kitchen Table, an express takeout/delivery concept, will officially begin serving food on Tuesday.

