Clock ticking for MidSouth to show it can stay independent
MidSouth Bancorp's new leadership has a mandate to prove the Lafayette, La., company doesn't need to sell itself. The $1.9 billion-asset company made that point abundantly clear in a presentation at its recent annual meeting, noting in one slide that "independence is earned and not a God-given right."
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
