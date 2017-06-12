Chefs, choreographers will STIR it up in August in Lafayette

Basin Arts and Runaway Dish are bringing five choreographers, five chefs and five concepts together Aug. 3-5 for a dance and food performance event called STIR. Set for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, STIR will mix the senses together, taking inspiration from some of life's basic necessities, food and movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.