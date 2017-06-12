Chefs, choreographers will STIR it up in August in Lafayette
Basin Arts and Runaway Dish are bringing five choreographers, five chefs and five concepts together Aug. 3-5 for a dance and food performance event called STIR. Set for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, STIR will mix the senses together, taking inspiration from some of life's basic necessities, food and movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|5 hr
|SadButTrue
|59
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Dat thang stank
|11
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|I dare you
|33
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 12
|WTF
|20
|Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10)
|Jun 7
|Lah tee dah
|34
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC