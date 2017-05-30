Cedrick George / Courtesy of Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Cedrick George of Lafayette as an accomplice in the incident on Sunday, May 28, 2017. After recovering from several injuries, George was arrested on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
