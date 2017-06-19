Best Martini glass artist announced
Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children today announced Dana Manly as the "Martinis 2017; Lafayette's ABSOLUT Best Martini" Glass Artist. An event was held Thursday at Moss Motors BMW Showroom to unveil Dana Manly's creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
