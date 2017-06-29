Bastille Day Banner / Courtesy of Fes...

Bastille Day Banner / Courtesy of Festival International

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

On Saturday, July 15, Festival International will host the first annual Bastille Day Picnic at Warehouse 535 in Downtown Lafayette. Festival organizers are hoping that this new Bastille Day celebration will create stronger ties within our community and help celebrate our rich French culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drainage problems (Jan '09) 1 hr Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) 1 hr Lah tee dah 12
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC