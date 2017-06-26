At least one Lafayette show will be o...

At least one Lafayette show will be on new Garth Brooks live album

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Country superstar Brooks announced during Sunday's show that he and his band were recording at least parts of the performance for an upcoming live record. Other details of the project remain unknown, including a release date or whether Brooks may record for the live album at his two remaining Lafayette shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drainage problems (Jan '09) Sun Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC