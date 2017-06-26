At least one Lafayette show will be on new Garth Brooks live album
Country superstar Brooks announced during Sunday's show that he and his band were recording at least parts of the performance for an upcoming live record. Other details of the project remain unknown, including a release date or whether Brooks may record for the live album at his two remaining Lafayette shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Lah tee dah
|16
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 24
|WTF
|22
|Big meat at reds (Oct '15)
|Jun 22
|Denny
|2
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|tae_neal
|240
|What's Up Doc?
|Jun 18
|thepoint
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|Dat thang stank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC