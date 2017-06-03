APSU's Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement...

Over the past few months, several groups of Austin Peay State University students spent their time volunteering in three states and two countries on Alternative Break Trips through the University's Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement. From March 4th-11th, Austin Peay students spent their spring breaks volunteering near and far, as a group of five students and one staff member traveled to Nashville, working with food banks, community gardens and urban farms.

