Acute-Care Hospital Owner Enters Chapter 11

Acadiana Management Group LLC, which runs post-acute-care hospitals across several U.S. states, filed for bankruptcy protection in Louisiana on Friday, blaming a recent tightening of federal reimbursement rules.

