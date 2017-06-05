Accelerate Acadiana applications now ...

Accelerate Acadiana applications now available

The new program is a conjunction between University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LEDA's Opportunity Machine. Their mission is to help innovators find mentors, access funding, gain useful business knowledge and resources all while connecting them with strategic partners to create sustainable growth.

