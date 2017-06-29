4 shot in two separate shootings over...

4 shot in two separate shootings overnight in Lafayette

19 hrs ago

At 11 o'clock Wednesday night, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of East Simcoe Street. Two men, ages 30 and 34 were found with gunshot wounds.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at June 30 at 6:46AM CDT

