19 BR-area and 3 Lafayette-area National Merit scholarship winners announced Wednesday

Nineteen Baton Rouge area and three Lafayette area high school seniors were named Wednesday as winners of National Merit college scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 a year. About 7,500 high school seniors are winning National Merit Scholarship awards this year out of more than 15,000 finalists.

