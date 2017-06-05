$1.3M of cocaine discovered in van parked at Lafayette motel
Police are investigating a weekend drug bust that led to the recovery of more than one million dollars in cocaine. Officers tell us they were called out to a van parked at the Super Eight Motel near I-10 on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|5 hr
|WHITE AMERICA NOW
|2
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC