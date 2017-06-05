$1.3M of cocaine discovered in van pa...

$1.3M of cocaine discovered in van parked at Lafayette motel

Police are investigating a weekend drug bust that led to the recovery of more than one million dollars in cocaine. Officers tell us they were called out to a van parked at the Super Eight Motel near I-10 on Sunday.

