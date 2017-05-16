What if Louisiana universities specialized? Some say they already do, but the Legislature could ask for more. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/05/16/what-if-louisiana-universities-specialized/101719992/ Graduates wear caps at the Early College Academy's Graduation at the Cajundome Convention Center Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.