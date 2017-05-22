UL to offer state's first informatics...

UL to offer state's first informatics master's

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will offer the state's first master's degree in informatics starting next year. The Louisiana Board of Regents approved the new graduate program in the School of Computing and Informatics during its May 22 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point May 19 Feed Up 8
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) May 17 Nesha Lafontaine 268
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 12 Charise Suire 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 7
Coy Tatum big mouth May 4 Coy Tatum 2
Public masturbating May 4 Justcallmepaul 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC