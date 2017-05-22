UL to offer state's first informatics master's
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will offer the state's first master's degree in informatics starting next year. The Louisiana Board of Regents approved the new graduate program in the School of Computing and Informatics during its May 22 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC