UL graduates largest class in its history

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded a record 1,771 degrees during its Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies Friday. "This is a special class, an historic class, the largest in the nearly 120-year history of the university," said university president Joseph Savoie during the general assembly at the Cajundome.

