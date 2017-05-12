UL graduates largest class in its history
UL graduates largest class in its history The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded a record 1,771 degrees during its Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies Friday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/05/12/ul-graduates-largest-class-its-history/101614930/ "This is a special class, an historic class, the largest in the nearly 120-year history of the university," said university president Joseph Savoie during the general assembly at the Cajundome.
