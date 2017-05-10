The rest of the story: Baker High's symphonic band rises from the flood with 'Regenesis'
The Baker High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of William Earvin, has won 20 awards and its seniors earned a collective $1.3 million in college band scholarships. The success comes a year after the flood inundated the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|10
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NastyGal
|34
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|May 1
|Jamie
|325
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC