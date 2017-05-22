The Daiquiri Factory: The Nation's Fi...

The Daiquiri Factory: The Nation's First Drive Through Daiquiri

12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A small used car dealership sits there almost unnoticed along the hustle and bustle of Johnston Street in the center of Lafayette but that wasn't always the case. It was there on that little patch of land that a kid from Ruston, Louisiana would change how we celebrate and almost overnight changing the landscape of Louisiana's culture.

