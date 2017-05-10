Student Arts Expo happening in Downtown Lafayette
The Acadiana Center of the Arts and the Lafayette Parish School System pair up annually to host the Student Arts Expo. In its 8th year, the expo gives onlookers a chance to check out Lafayette Parish students' art work throughout Downtown Lafayette.
