St. Martinville arrested in connection with Youngsville armed robbery
The Youngsville Police Department says they have arrested 22-year-old Herbert Lee Prejean, Jr. of St. Martinville after they say he allegedly robbed three teenagers at gunpoint on the 100 Block of Piper Crest Lane in Youngsville. Police report that the three teenage females arrived at their residence the night of Saturday May 20, 2017 after taking an UBER from Downtown Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Melod
|16
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC