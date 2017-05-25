St. Martinville arrested in connection with Youngsville armed robbery

The Youngsville Police Department says they have arrested 22-year-old Herbert Lee Prejean, Jr. of St. Martinville after they say he allegedly robbed three teenagers at gunpoint on the 100 Block of Piper Crest Lane in Youngsville. Police report that the three teenage females arrived at their residence the night of Saturday May 20, 2017 after taking an UBER from Downtown Lafayette.

