Some charges dismissed in Lafayette bribery scheme; 3 defendants remain

Justina Ina, a probation officer with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, was charged with two counts of malfeasance in office on accusations she improperly accepted money to expunge criminal cases from the court record. Kevin Ozene, a Lafayette Parish clerk of court employee, was charged with one count of malfeasance and one count of injuring public records for allegedly altering court records in the scheme.

