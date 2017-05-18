Some charges dismissed in Lafayette bribery scheme; 3 defendants remain
Justina Ina, a probation officer with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, was charged with two counts of malfeasance in office on accusations she improperly accepted money to expunge criminal cases from the court record. Kevin Ozene, a Lafayette Parish clerk of court employee, was charged with one count of malfeasance and one count of injuring public records for allegedly altering court records in the scheme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NastyGal
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC