Sheriff Mark Garber

9 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Officers from the Lafayette and Opelousas Police Departments and deputies from the Lafayette and St. Landry Sheriff's Office ran with the special olympics torch this morning. In addition to helping the Special Olympics, the run is a way for officers to honor those who died in the line of duty.

