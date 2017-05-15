Second suspect arrested in Acadia Parish vehicle burglary, subsequent pursuit into Vermilion Parish
Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Clarence James Celestine, Jr., 18 of Lafayette, was arrested by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies on warrants for attempted burglary, aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle.
