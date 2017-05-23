Redflex in Lafayette: Revenues down, unpaid tickets climbing
Our question: Is the program working? We're Getting Answers about the controversial traffic cameras, including our first look at data in more than four years. KATC Investigates uncovered LCG's take from the Safelight/Safespeed program is at one of its lowest points since the program came to Lafayette, reaching a peak in 2009 - when LCG collected more than $1.7 million in revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|Melod
|16
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC