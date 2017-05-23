Redflex in Lafayette: Revenues down, unpaid tickets climbing

Our question: Is the program working? We're Getting Answers about the controversial traffic cameras, including our first look at data in more than four years. KATC Investigates uncovered LCG's take from the Safelight/Safespeed program is at one of its lowest points since the program came to Lafayette, reaching a peak in 2009 - when LCG collected more than $1.7 million in revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.