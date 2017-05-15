Rabies clinics in Lafayette Parish se...

Rabies clinics in Lafayette Parish set for May 20 & 27

11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Lafayette Animal Control Center is once again hosting the Annual Rabies Clinics on May 20 and May 27 at multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish. In partnership with Lafayette area veterinarians, the annual event is offered to pet owners as an affordable and convenient way to keep their animals up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

