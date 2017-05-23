Plake out of The Voice, but plans first single release
Hunter Plake, the temporary Lafayette resident who made a big splash on a television talent show, will be releasing his first record very soon, our media partners at The Advocate report. Plake seemed to be doing very well until he was eliminated last week from The Voice.
