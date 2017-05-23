Pierre Bonnard, Paysage du Cannet. Photo courtesy Le Mus e Bonnard, Le Cannet C te d'Azur.
Paintings and drawings, sculpture and a collage are a sampling of works that will be displayed during the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum's summer season. An opening reception for the public will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 9. A private preview of the installations for museum members will be held from 4-6 p.m. that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC