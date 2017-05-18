On the area arts and cultural scene

On the area arts and cultural scene

Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge youth poet laureates Brittany Marshall and Jolie Gilbert will release their debut collections at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, at a reading hosted by nonprofit Forward Arts, Inc. The two were chosen as the city's inaugural youth poet laureates in 2016. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., opens a 50-year retrospective of local printmaker Jim Jeansonne with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in its Firehouse Gallery.

