Man killed; 2 injuries in three vehicle crash on Ambassador Caffery

One man is dead and two more were injured after a crash involving three vehicles occurred on the 6700 Block of Ambassador Caffery earlier this afternoon. Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said that a Broussard police officer noticed a car driven by Robert Prejean of Lafayette traveling east in the inside lane and then veer into the outside lane and struck the raised concrete embankment.

