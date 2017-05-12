Louisiana Steampunk Festival holding casting call in Lafayette this weekend
A unique casting call is being held this weekend in Downtown Lafayette and it's for the upcoming Louisiana Steampunk Festival. The Festival, held November 4th and 5th, is looking for cast members to play characters that could have been in 19th Century science fiction stories.
