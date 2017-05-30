Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries logo

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and ...

Friday May 26 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Louisiana Department and Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an informational meeting on urban foxes and nuisance wildlife control June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Lafayette. The meeting will be held at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/NOAA Building conference room located at 646 Cajundome Blvd. in Lafayette.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

