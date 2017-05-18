Lafayette triplets graduate high school together
Earlier today it was Comeaux High's held it's senior graduation and one parent in the audience of that graduating class had to do three times the amount of cheering as she watch her triplet sons cross the stage. "I've been waiting for this day for so long, just thank God that I made it and they made it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|Fri
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC