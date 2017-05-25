Lafayette police investigating fatal shooting on Porter Lane
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon in the 200 block of Porter Lane. Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said officers arrived on scene to find a black male victim inside of a with a gunshot wound.
