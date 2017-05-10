Lafayette police arrest one suspect i...

Lafayette police arrest one suspect in connection with murder; seeking another

One person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Family Dollar in Lafayette. Last night at 8:30 p.m., Lafayette police responded to the 100 block of Carmel Drive and discovered a man dead from a gunshot wound.

