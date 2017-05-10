Lafayette native among graduates awarded Sean O'Keefe Leadership Award

During the College of Engineering graduation ceremony today, the Sean O'Keefe Leadership Award was presented to two graduates - Christopher Dedo of Lafayette, an industrial engineering major with minors in business administration and technical sales and Zachary Faircloth of Pineville, an electrical engineering and political science major with a minor in Spanish. "We are pleased to honor both Zack Faircloth and Christopher Dedo for the leadership they have shown at LSU," LSU President F. King Alexander said.

