Lafayette native among graduates awarded Sean O'Keefe Leadership Award
During the College of Engineering graduation ceremony today, the Sean O'Keefe Leadership Award was presented to two graduates - Christopher Dedo of Lafayette, an industrial engineering major with minors in business administration and technical sales and Zachary Faircloth of Pineville, an electrical engineering and political science major with a minor in Spanish. "We are pleased to honor both Zack Faircloth and Christopher Dedo for the leadership they have shown at LSU," LSU President F. King Alexander said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|10
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NastyGal
|34
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|May 1
|Jamie
|325
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC