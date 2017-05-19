Lafayette Mayor-President addresses financial concerns after annual audit
Lafayette, La. (KLFY- In response to a comment made during the presentation of the Lafayette City Government's annual audit, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says that Lafayette Parish is not facing bankruptcy and is not in jeopardy of defaulting on any lines of credit or loans.
