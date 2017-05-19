I-10 East now open before Lobdell; traffic delays continue
State Police say they're no longer diverting eastbound onto I-49 in Lafayette and LA 77 at Grosse Tete. Traffic is backed up three miles before Lobdell, four miles at Grosse Tete, and backed up for four miles at I-49.
