I-10 East now open before Lobdell; tr...

I-10 East now open before Lobdell; traffic delays continue

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

State Police say they're no longer diverting eastbound onto I-49 in Lafayette and LA 77 at Grosse Tete. Traffic is backed up three miles before Lobdell, four miles at Grosse Tete, and backed up for four miles at I-49.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point 18 hr Feed Up 8
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) 18 hr Feed Up 9
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) May 17 Nesha Lafontaine 268
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 12 Charise Suire 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 7
Coy Tatum big mouth May 4 Coy Tatum 2
Public masturbating May 4 Justcallmepaul 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC